ABC-7 First Alert; Wind Advisory For Easter

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- ABC-7 First Alert for Easter Sunday. We will see windy conditions across the area, with the strongest winds expected over much of the Borderland. West winds will increase in the afternoon 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. East slopes of the Franklin and Organ mountains will feature the strongest and longest lasting winds. The national weather service has issued a wind advisory for El Paso expiring at midnight tonight. Dona Ana county will have a wind advisory in place until 9 p.m. Temps running cooler than normal, topping off in the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies.

-Andres Valle