ABC-7 First Alert: Very windy to start the week

Forecast

The ABC-7 First Alert remains in effect as another disturbance tracks across the region Monday.

The winds will begin to increase mid-morning but really kick up this afternoon. Be sure to secure outdoor patio furniture, trampolines, and lay portable basketball goals down the ground in the morning.

Some areas could see some blowing dust this afternoon with winds in

the 25 to 35 mph range with gusts to 45 mph.

A Wind Advisory will begin at 2:00 pm and remain in effect until 9:00 pm. Stay with the ABC- StormTRACK Weather team for updates throughout the day. https://kvia.com/weather/