StormTRACK Weather: Winds, warm, dry weather cause red flag warning Tuesday

Forecast

Winds will increase around the region this afternoon ahead of an approaching upper-level system. Strong winds combined with very low relative humidity and will support fire danger throughout the borderland. Therefore a Red Flag Warning will be in place this afternoon.

Winds will increase this evening from the west with a sustained speed of 20 to 30 mph. East and northeast sides of town could see gusts as high as 40 mph make sure you secure loose objects.

Temperatures will continue above normal today topping off at 86 degrees in El Paso and 83 degrees in Las Cruces. Temperatures will cool to near normal Wednesday as the cool front arrives.

The rest of the week looks dry with breezy afternoons. By the end of the week, some areas will see their first 90 degree readings of the season. Be prepared for a warm-up by Thursday and Friday.