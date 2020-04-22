StormTRACK Weather: Warm and breezy Earth Day, a heatwave is coming

Forecast

Get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air (follow social distance guidelines) we will see breezy west winds today and tomorrow. A weak cold front will move in over the weekend, but, temperatures will remain above normal. Even warmer weather is expected early next week as a heatwave pushes temperatures into the 90s.