Skip to Content
Forecast
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
By
Updated
today at 7:35 am
Published 7:29 am

StormTRACK Weather: Warm and breezy Earth Day, a heatwave is coming

forecast
Steam Labs for kids
94519392_2579335158957113_7542944470019342336_n
Seed Germination Experiment: https://bit.ly/3cxHxo6

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many of our plans to celebrate Earth Day, you can still celebrate at home. Try this seed germination experiment 🧪 🧫: https://bit.ly/3cxHxo6,test out the experiment and share it with me https://kvia.com/share/.

Get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air (follow social distance guidelines) we will see breezy west winds today and tomorrow. A weak cold front will move in over the weekend, but, temperatures will remain above normal. Even warmer weather is expected early next week as a heatwave pushes temperatures into the 90s.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply