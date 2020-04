Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Yesterday brought a near perfect day to the borderland… Today, the heat returns. The number to beat is 95, and we will come close to it this afternoon. We won't break any records today, but the warm weather will stick around all week. Tomorrow the winds will be on the breezy side, with gusts around 25 MPH for El Paso. Thursday and Friday is looking to be our hottest days of the week.