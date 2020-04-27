Getting hotter later week

Forecast

Temps will be around record levels through the end of the week with potentially hitting our earliest 100 degree temp by the first of May. The record of the earliest 100 degree temp is May 8, 1989. April has never felt 100 degree temps since records began.

Tomorrow we will hit 94 and then a weak cold front arrives early Wednesday that will cool us down about 5-7 degrees from Tuesday.

Winds will not be a big issue this week but will pick up Wednesday for the West side of town with easterly gusts around 35 mph.

Temps climb to near 100 by Friday.