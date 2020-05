Forecast

An ABC-7 First Alert in place for gusty west side winds Tuesday morning. A cold front will push in from the NE in the early morning bringing the winds and cooler temps. Gusts will hit around 50 mph between 7am and Noon. Secure the trash cans and any outdoor items that could be picked up by the winds.

Temps will cool to the mid 80's for Tuesday, then back to the 90's for Wednesday.