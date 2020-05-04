StormTRACK Weather: Temperature rollercoaster week ahead

Forecast

Get ready for another hot day Monday! There will be some relief on Tuesday as a cold front begins moving into the area. Temperatures will quickly warm back up on Wednesday and it looks like we could see another record high. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures near 100 degrees for some locations. A stronger cold front will move in on Friday, bringing gusty winds to west-facing slopes. This system will also bring increased moisture and temperatures dropping to near-normal again. There will also be a slight risk of showers and thunderstorms for Mother's Day weekend.