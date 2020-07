Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Temps are expected to creep into the triple digits once again this afternoon. Isolated showers are also expected.

El Paso will top off at 101 for the afternoon high. Throwing in a 10% chance to see isolated showers/thunderstorms develop. Southwest winds 5-15 MPH.

Las Cruces will also be hot, temperatures around 100 degrees. A 10% chance to see isolated showers/thunderstorms develop. Northwest winds from 5-15 MPH.