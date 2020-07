Forecast

Temps will continue to climb to dangerous levels hitting anywhere from 105-110 and lasting through the weekend and early next week.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in El Paso was 114 back on June 30th of 1994. Although I am not expecting reaching that temperature, it will still be very hot. Rain chances will be minimal with just lots of sunshine.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: http://www.kvia.com/weather