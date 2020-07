Forecast

We hit 109 at the El Paso airport! Hottest of the year so far. This is the hottest since 2017 when we hit 111 degrees!

Temps will stay between 105-110 through the weekend with lots of sunshine. This is all due to a huge furnace of high pressure pushing down from above and heating us up. This bubble of heat will gradually head east next week and by Wednesday we should see temps back down to the low 100's with a little better rain chances.