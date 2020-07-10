ABC-7 First Alert: Boiling hot for the weekend.

Forecast

Another hot day today. We hit 109 at the El Paso Airport making this our 8th day in a row of having triples. Street and sidewalk temperatures hit a high reading of 145 degrees this afternoon via our road temperature tracker.

More sunshine and heat tomorrow and Sunday. Expect temps to hit 111 tomorrow (record is 110) and 110 for Sunday.

We do see a little cool down next week as this Godzilla high pressure ridge is expected to slide off to our east. There will also be some chances for rain.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: http://www.kvia.com/weather