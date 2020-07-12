StormTRACK Weather: Another brutal day of triple digits

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- High pressure continues to dominate the Borderland. We are now going into our 10th consecutive day of triple digit temperatures. Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning remain in place for today.

El Paso forecasted to hit 108, possibly tying the old record of 108 set in 1979.

Las Cruces in store for another hot one as well. Afternoon temps reaching 106.

It is very important you take care of yourself during this heatwave. Drink plenty of water, don't wait until you are thirsty. Avoid being out in the sun, and check on your pets.