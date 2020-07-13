Hottest temp of the year!

Forecast

El Paso recorded the hottest temperature of the year so far hitting 110. Today also set a new record high for this date - old record was 108 set in 1979.

Temps will continue to be hot again tomorrow - perhaps 107. We will see a gradual cool down the rest of this week as our Godzilla ridge of high pressure leaves to the east. Temps cooling to the low 100's with rain and storm chances through the week.

For the latest Doppler radar and forecast: http://www.kvia.com/weather