Forecast

Climbed to 107 today. Not a record but close. 110 was the record high.

Big heat machine will continue to drift east of El Paso so temps will cool just a bit the next couple of days and upper 90's for the weekend.

Showers and storms will pick up a bit through week with a 20% probability through the week and weekend.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: http://www.kvia.com/weather

To follow Doppler Dave: @Dopplerdaves