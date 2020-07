Forecast

Most of us will have the chance to witness rain this week each and every day. There will be a good fetch of moisture or fuel for storms to feed on once they develop. Storms will primarily fire up in the afternoon and last through late at night.

Temps will continue to gradually cool a bit. Expect mid 90's to be common as we head through the week

