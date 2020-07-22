Stormy weather expected

Forecast

Scattered showers and storms will continue late tonight and tomorrow. Some will produced locally heavy rain.

Storms hit the Horizon City area this afternoon and then Anthony, NM and Las Cruces. Some areas of Horizon City picked up a quick 1" of rain while Anthony, NM get around 0.5". Las Cruces saw just shy of 0.5" out at the airport while around .24" in town.

Expect the potential of more storms for the next several days before becoming more isolated towards the weekend. Temps will be in the lower 90s for the most part.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: http://www.kvia.com/weather