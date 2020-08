Forecast

We hit another triple today hitting 102 in El Paso. We should hit another tomorrow with a high of 101. Temps will stay near 100 as we make our way to the weekend.

Rain chances will stay around 10-20% for the next several days. Expect storms to develop and move to the N/NE.

