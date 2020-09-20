StormTRACK Weather: Widespread haze returns to the Borderland

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- East flow of winds will push thick levels of smoke back into the Borderland. Our air quality index for today is in the moderate category. Meaning those who are sensitive to air pollutants or have respiratory issues should consider prolonged exposure outdoors.

Besides the hazy skies, the temperatures will be absolutely beautiful. El Paso county warming up to the upper 80s and the Mesilla Valley topping off in the mid 80s.

Drier air is here to stay which diminishes the idea of any rain in the forecast for the next several days.

We begin to warm to the lower 90s by Tuesday.