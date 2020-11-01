StormTrack Weather: Quiet weather pattern expected next several days

Forecast

EL PASO, Texas-- Temperatures today have been cooler across the area as a result of cold front that pushed through the area overnight kicking up our winds and keeping afternoon highs below average.

Winds will calm down tonight, with temperatures dropping to near normal in most areas for a low.

Temperatures will finally warm up to 5 to 10 degrees above normal mid week and remain above normal through Friday.

