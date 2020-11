Forecast

Temps will heat up this week with some record highs possible. Expect some mid 80's arriving in town.

The weekend will bring some changes. A Pacific cold front will arrive from the west Saturday. Expect the winds to crank up to near 45 mph for you folks on the east side of town (should be the windiest day of the week). We could see some areas of blowing dust and sand. So far, just a slight chance for some rain Saturday through Monday.