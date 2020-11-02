StormTRACK Weather: Warmer temperatures for the week ahead

Forecast

Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures are in the forecast to kick off the week. Despite it being a bit chilly this morning, temperatures will reach the mid and upper 70s this afternoon.

It's looking like a warm week ahead as temperatures run around 10 degrees above average this week. We very well could see near-record high temperatures by the end of the week.

I will be tracking the next storm system that could bring strong winds and a chance for rain this weekend.