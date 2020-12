Forecast

It's been since late October since we picked up some precipitation - .12". We will have an opportunity for some rain Thursday although not expecting much. The winds will pick up a bit with gusts around 30 mph from the west. Temps should dip a bit with highs in the low 60's with added cloud cover.

Friday the system will exit to the NE but the winds up a tad - gusts from the W/NW at 35 mph.