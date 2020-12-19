StormTRACK Weather: Cool & Calm Saturday

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- A cold front that arrived last night has ushered in cooler air to the Borderland. The Breezy to windy conditions that we experienced yesterday is a thing of the past as well.

Today's forecast will include much calmer winds, an abundant amount of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

It's a copy and paste forecast for tomorrow as well. Keep in mind, morning lows will be below freezing for many locations. So keep the jackets, beanies, scarves handy if you're out and about in the morning hours.