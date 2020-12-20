StormTRACK Weather: Warming trend through the workweek

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- After a cool and seasonal weekend, we'll begin to see a warming trend for the beginning of the workweek.

Tonight we'll see the same calm and quiet forecast. Nearly every location dropping below the freezing mark, clear skies, and very light winds.

Tomorrow's afternoon highs are forecast to climb to the lower 60s, running above the seasonal average highs. Winds will remain light and variable and plenty of sunshine is on tap.

Tuesday will be our warmest day of the week with temps in the mid 60s.

The next system will move in Wednsday bringing in gusty winds and chilly conditions for Chirstmas Eve with our highs barley making it to the 50s.

Our Christmas forecast looks good for now with temperatures in the mid-50s and plenty of sunshine.