StormTRACK Weather: Mild and Sunny Sunday

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- The weather set up today, will make you want to get outside and enjoy the end of your holiday weekend. Mild temperatures, light winds and an abundant amount of sunshine is in the forecast for nearly every area in the Borderland.

Today's afternoon highs will be in the mid to lower 60s. The warming trend continues into tomorrow with highs close to 70 degrees.

Clouds will begin to roll through later tonight and will hang out till Tuesday.

A pacific storm system will push into the area Tuesday brining along, cooler temps, stronger winds and slim chance for an isolated rain shower/drizzle.