StormTRACK Weather: Warm afternoon before the next storm system arrives

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- Temperatures will be well above the seasonal average this afternoon. Tomorrow a cold front pushes into the area cooling us down 10-15 degrees, increase our winds, and slim chance for isolated rain showers in the lowlands.

Today's forecast highs will be in the lower 70s, partly sunny skies and wind speeds from the South/SouthEast around 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow's storm system will crank up our winds to 30-35 MPH. Higher elevations will possibly see isolated snow showers, lowland locations will see an isolated rain shower, better chances east of the Rio Grande.