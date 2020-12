Forecast

Sierra Blanca in Hudspeth county picked up 5" of snow Wednesday while El Paso just had to deal with the clouds and cold temps in the mid and upper 40's. There will likely be some patchy ice in spots overnight so travel could be a bit slick if your travel plans take you I-10 east.

Thursday will be sunny but still chilly. Temps only in the upper 40's and low 50's with lighter winds.