ABC-7 First Alert: Rain changing to snow in parts of town as temps drop

Forecast

Rain will begin later Monday night and last off and on mixing with some snow for Tuesday. There will be pockets of colder air which will translate to some areas getting snow accumulation. Most lowland locations will remain on the lighter side of possible snowfall. Temperatures will be the key overnight and Tuesday. Overnight lows will get within a few degrees of freezing in and around El Paso during the early morning hours. Temps will warm to the low 40's by early afternoon and then another pocket of colder air arrives to bring about another shot of light snow. Temps expected to only climb to the upper 30's and low 40's.

This system will exit the region Tuesday night with sunshine returning Wednesday.