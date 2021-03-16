Skip to Content
Forecast
By
Published 5:57 pm

ABC-7 First Alert: Winds slow to settle tonight – colder with wind chills

Wind chills tonight; winds weaken slowly
Planner
Chilly tonight with wind chills

Gusts hit around 60 mph today in the El Paso area. At the White Sands Missile Range, gusts were clocked at 70 mph - near hurricane force. The dust and sand will gradually settle down to the ground tonight as colder air work in from the W/NW. The winds will be slow to settle so there will be wind chills tonight - bundle up if spending time outdoors.

Wednesday will be much better as winds will likely hit 25-30 mph out of the W/NW. Temps will hit the mid and upper 60's.

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content