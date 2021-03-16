ABC-7 First Alert: Winds slow to settle tonight – colder with wind chills

Forecast

Gusts hit around 60 mph today in the El Paso area. At the White Sands Missile Range, gusts were clocked at 70 mph - near hurricane force. The dust and sand will gradually settle down to the ground tonight as colder air work in from the W/NW. The winds will be slow to settle so there will be wind chills tonight - bundle up if spending time outdoors.

Wednesday will be much better as winds will likely hit 25-30 mph out of the W/NW. Temps will hit the mid and upper 60's.