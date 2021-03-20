StormTRACK Weather: Beautiful first day of spring

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- What a perfect way to welcome the first day of spring here in the Borderland. Sunny skies, warm afternoon temperatures and light breezes.

We'll see highs reach the lower 80s for nearly every area across the region. Some locations will see upper 70s. Winds from the east/southeast 5-15 MPH.

Our winds will strengthen tomorrow and we could potentially see gusts from 35-40 MPH. So enjoy today, before the winds return for Sunday.