ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Storm chances all week

Forecast

Happy Tuesday. Today, and the next several days are going to be hot! Temperatures will be in the upper 90s for most, with some locations possibly seeing triple digits. We are back into a typical monsoon pattern where storms start over the mountains, and move down into the lowlands by way of gust fronts. We still have moisture in the atmosphere but we have overall less than yesterday, so expect less rain for today. If you get around these storms, they will be slow moving, so they could drop a decent downpour as well as have gusty winds.

For the weekend, it looks like we might have a possible cool down, with some better rain chances as well, so we will be watching that closely to see if storms will be widespread. Enjoy your day, and keep grinding.