StormTRACK Weather: Hazy skies and hot temps

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Crank up the air conditioning! It's going to be another hot afternoon today! Plus, thick levels of smoke from wildfires out west are making for hazy skies.

Average highs for this time of the year usually top off in the upper 80s... forecast for today calls for highs in the mid-90s. The mercury will continue to climb tomorrow. Highs in the upper-90s!

Make sure you are looking after yourself if you work outdoors or plan on being outside for a prolonged period of time. Drink plenty of water, wear light-colored clothing, take shade breaks! Heat-related illnesses are very common!

Storm chances will be very limited for lowland locations