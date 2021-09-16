StormTrack Weather: Above average temperatures, Thursday

Forecast

Good Morning! Hot temperatures will stick around for the next several days and we'll have one more day of rain chances. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop around lunchtime with gusty winds around the stronger storms. Rain chances look best for areas east. It will be another toasty afternoon with temps reaching the mid and upper 90s. The normal high for this time of year is around 88 degrees but we will run around 5 to 10 degrees above average. Rain chances after today are very minimal.