ABC-7 First Alert: Near record heat to kick off the week; cold front arrives Tuesday

Good Morning! It will be a warm start to the week with temperatures running above average this afternoon. Enjoy the warm weather because a cold front will cool temperatures down Tuesday and Wednesday.

An ABC-7 First Alert has been issued for tomorrow because a strong cold front will bring windy conditions and some patchy blowing dust. The system will bring gusts around 40 to 45mph. Expect the winds to die down Tuesday night but will continue to be breezy into Wednesday afternoon.

Highs will run cooler Wednesday afternoon. The temperatures will warm back up for the rest of the week.