StormTRACK Weather: Copy Monday’s forecast and paste it to today

El Paso, Texas- When high pressure sticks around the southwest; you can expect that there will be no significant changes in the forecast. What we saw yesterday is what we will get today, with maybe a few degrees warmer.

You're still want to grab the jacket in the morning hours as you head out the door. Temps will be in the 40s for El Paso and mid to upper 30s for Las Cruces.

High temps this afternoon should top off in the lower 70s across much of the Borderland. Mostly sunny skies are on tap with a few high-level clouds passing through.

The forecast will pretty much be the same tomorrow.