StormTRACK Weather: Cooler afternoon and winds stick around

El Paso, Texas- A passing cold front will decrease afternoon high temperatures by a few degrees compared to yesterday. I'm also tracking Breezy/Windy west winds for the majority of today.

Temperatures will warm up into the upper 50s and lower the 60s across El Paso but will be cool west of the Rio Grande.

A few rain showers will develop west of the Rio Grande by this evening, with more to come into the overnight hours.

Our next storm system will increase rain chances for the end of the workweek.