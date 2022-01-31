ABC-7 First Alert: Much colder Thursday with a chance of rain/snow. Some snow accumulation is possible.

I am tracking a significant winter storm to hit the area late Wednesday and Thursday with much colder air along with some snow. The best chance for snow will arrive Thursday with some accumulation expected at this point. El Paso could see around 1-2" possible at this time but this is an early snowfall total and likely to change a bit. Temps will only be in the low to mid 30's during the day Thursday with much colder air for Friday as well. We may not get above freezing until Saturday PM.

Follow Doppler on twitter: @Dopplerdaves