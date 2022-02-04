ABC-7 First Alert: Cold temperatures are expected Friday, slow warming next week

Good morning! Cold conditions are expected today with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will remain cold running in the upper 30 and 40s for this afternoon.

Dangerous cold temperatures are expected through Saturday morning. Please remember to protect your pets bring them inside, check on your family and friends and protect your pipes.

Helpful tips:

Protect your pipes-- tips from El Paso Water: https://kvia.com/news/el-paso/2021/12/09/el-paso-water-asking-you-to-protect-your-pipes-before-first-anticipated-freeze/

Cold Safety: https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/TXINSUR/bulletins/308a714

Protect your pets: https://www.humanesociety.org/resources/five-ways-protect-pets-winter

NWS Cold Weather Safety: https://www.weather.gov/safety/cold

Driving in wintry weather: https://www.txdot.gov/driver/weather/winter-travel.html