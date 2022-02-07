StormTrack Weather: Quiet start to the week

Good morning! Temperatures will run cool behind a weak cold front that moved in on Sunday. The good news is that temperatures will trend on the warm side for the remainder of the week.

This afternoon temperature will reach the low 50s with east winds around 5 to 15 mph and sunny skies. The next disturbance moves into the area on Thursday which will bring showers to the Sacramento Mountains.

The rest of the week will be dry so if you need a car wash this is the week to get it done.