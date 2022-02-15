ABC-7 First Alert: Winds increase ahead of storm system, blowing dust possible

Good Tuesday morning! The StormTrack Weather team issued an ABC-7 First Alert for changes this week.

Today and storm system will approach the area and generate windy conditions and create high fire danger. Winds will increase around 35 mph along with areas of blowing dust.

Winds will be stronger tomorrow around 50 mph, with winds around 40 mph on Thursday. Temperatures will be warm today with highs in the mid and upper 70's then cool to the 50's Thursday behind the cold front.

Temperatures will be cool for the rest of the week.