ABC-7 First Alert: Mostly cloudy, windy with some blowing dust Presidents’ Day

Good Morning! Happy Presidents' Day. An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for strong winds Monday, the windy weather will continue through Wednesday followed by cooler temperatures.

Please secure any loose objects because it will become windy this afternoon. The winds will increase 25 to 30 mph with gusts around 45, patchy blowing dust will be possible. Use extra caution while driving. Blowing dust could cause reduced visibility along the I-10 corridor from Arizona to El Paso and New Mexico Highway 9 and 11.

To help drivers safely navigate the streets during today's windy weather here are some tips and tricks:

https://www.weather.gov/safety/wind-dust-storm

https://www.tdi.texas.gov/tips/safety/driving-windy.html

