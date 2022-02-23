ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds and blowing dust followed by cooler temps

Good Morning! Hold on to your hats--today will be filled with high winds, blowing dust, and sand. Make sure you secure outdoor patio furniture, trampolines, basketball goals, and any loose objects. The winds will increase around 25 to 35 mph with wind gusts around 50+ mph.

High winds could cause power outages uprooted/downed trees https://www.weather.gov/safety/wind-during. If possible avoid being outdoors and around trees and branches.

The high winds and blowing dust will create dangerous driving conditions along the roads and highways. If you get caught in the dust storm look for a safe place to pull over and wait for conditions to clear https://bit.ly/3Ih0sE6.

The winds will continue through Thursday morning along with colder air, wind chill factor will be a concern so dress warmly. Temperatures will only reach the mid-50s. Get excited, much calmer weather returns Friday through the weekend.