Skip to Content
Forecast
By
Updated
today at 7:21 AM
Published 6:25 AM

StormTRACK Weather: Pleasant and breezy Saturday

El Paso, Texas- It's going to be a beautiful Saturday, so spent it outdoors folks! Plenty of sunshine, plus temps in the upper-60s, and some breezes are all on tap this weekend.

El Paso will see afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies with winds from the west, southwest around 10-15 MPH. Gusts of 20 MPH may be possible as a weak cold front will approach the county-wide area later this evening.

Las Cruces will see highs in the mid-60s, with calm winds for much of the morning. They strengthen to around 10-15 MPH from the west by this afternoon.

Slightly cooler conditions are expected for your Sunday.

Forecast

Andres Valle

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content