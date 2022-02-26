StormTRACK Weather: Pleasant and breezy Saturday

El Paso, Texas- It's going to be a beautiful Saturday, so spent it outdoors folks! Plenty of sunshine, plus temps in the upper-60s, and some breezes are all on tap this weekend.

El Paso will see afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies with winds from the west, southwest around 10-15 MPH. Gusts of 20 MPH may be possible as a weak cold front will approach the county-wide area later this evening.

Las Cruces will see highs in the mid-60s, with calm winds for much of the morning. They strengthen to around 10-15 MPH from the west by this afternoon.

Slightly cooler conditions are expected for your Sunday.