Stormtrack Weather: Gusty winds expected for eastern-facing slopes of area mountains

El Paso, Texas- An upper-level disturbance passed through the region overnight, helping increase wind speeds across the Borderland. Overall, today will be windy and temperatures right near seasonal averages.

I'm forecasting wind speeds around W/NW 20-25 MPH, with wind gusts stronger around 35-40 MPH for the El Paso metro.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for portions of El Paso, Hudspeth, Culberson, and Doña Ana Counties.

Strong winds will make driving hazardous. The strong winds will also create patchy areas of blowing dust which will cause quickly changing visibilities. A Red Flag Warning is also in place for areas out east, meaning wildfire danger will be critical.