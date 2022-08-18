ABC-7 First Alert: Mostly cloudy with isolated storm chances Thursday
Good Morning! We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the risk of widespread showers, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding.
Thursday morning starts out mostly cloudy with plenty of moisture and a chance for showers. This afternoon will be filled with partly cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Late Friday a surge of moisture will bring widespread showers and storms through the weekend.
A Flash Flood Watch will be in place through Sunday morning.
Safety Tips:
Where to get your sandbags if you live in flood-prone areas - KVIA
Turn Around Don't Drown® (weather.gov)
Flood Safety Tips and Resources (weather.gov)
Severe Thunderstorm Safety (weather.gov)
Lightning Safety Tips and Resources (weather.gov)
