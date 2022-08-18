ABC-7 First Alert: Mostly cloudy with isolated storm chances Thursday

Good Morning! We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the risk of widespread showers, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding.

Thursday morning starts out mostly cloudy with plenty of moisture and a chance for showers. This afternoon will be filled with partly cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Late Friday a surge of moisture will bring widespread showers and storms through the weekend.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in place through Sunday morning.

Safety Tips:

Where to get your sandbags if you live in flood-prone areas - KVIA

Turn Around Don't Drown® (weather.gov)

Flood Safety Tips and Resources (weather.gov)

Severe Thunderstorm Safety (weather.gov)

Lightning Safety Tips and Resources (weather.gov)

Download the ABC-7 Weather and Traffic App:

Download Our Apps - KVIA

Doppler Radar:

ABC-7 StormTrack Doppler - KVIA