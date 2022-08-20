ABC-7 First Alert: Rain chances continue tonight but become slightly lower for work week

Happy Saturday everyone! It sure has been a rainy week, and last night topped it all off with over an inch of accumulation at the El Paso International Airport. Many areas have experienced flooding over the past couple of days and we've seen two flash flood warnings already this afternoon (one in the NE and one near Dell City).

I do expect we could see more rainfall over the next couple hours, into tomorrow as well. Fortunately, for those of you who are tired of the rain, our rain chances will decrease through the week. However, the moisture will stick around so we can expect more scattered thunderstorms through the week rather than the widespread rain we've had over the past several days. Please, if you are headed out, take it slow on the roads!

Our temperatures over the next several days will stay a few degrees below normal (low 90s is the average this time of year), but will warm a degree or two each day this week. Like I mentioned above, the rain chances will drop through the week to about 20-30% each day, but will rise again this weekend. Stay safe and enjoy!