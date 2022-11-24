Skip to Content
Forecast
ABC-7 First Alert: Cool and breezy Thanksgiving Day, wintry weather arrives Friday

WX Alerts

An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for a winter storm that will arrive late Thursday and Friday. As a winter weather system moves into the area, weather models are showing the Sacramento Mountains and Hudspeth county will experience the most snow accumulation anywhere from 2 to 10 inches possible.

Depending on the timing of this weather system the latest FutureTrack model is showing light to moderate rain and some light snow in the El Paso/Las Cruces metro area.

For those of you that will be participating in the YMCA Turkey Trot or going to watch the Sunbowl Thanksgiving parade, it will be cold so dress warmly.

Temperatures will be cooler behind a cold front on Thanksgiving Day, it was a cold morning but temperatures will reach the mid-50s this afternoon. Northerly winds will gust around 25 to 30+ mph.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

