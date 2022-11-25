Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Cold, rainy, wintry conditions east

Good Morning! I hope you enjoyed your Thanksgiving holiday and you're prepped and ready to hit the stores for Black Friday shopping deals.

If you are going shopping today be prepared for slick roadways and possible snow flurries. Use caution when driving in snowy areas, ice and snow can make driving hazardous, especially over mountain highways. Dress warmly too because it will be cold!

The active weather will continue through Saturday morning then make an exit. Models indicate that the heaviest snow will be possible along the Sacramento Mountains, southeast New Mexico, and parts of far west Texas, Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories are in effect.

