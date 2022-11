Good morning! The next wind maker moves in today bringing windy conditions and areas of blowing dust. The strongest winds are expected across the Black Range and the Sacramento Mountains, a High Wind Warning will be in place until 8 pm. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s today followed by a 10-degree drop in temperatures Wednesday.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

